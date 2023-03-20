FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures to start the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a cool start to the day, but the cloud cover is actually keeping us warmer than what it could be this morning.

TODAY

As you are stepping out the door this morning, you’ll notice more clouds. Clouds will be around for the first half of the day and breaks start to become common. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s and 40s, with colder temperatures further northwest. As we head through the day, temperatures will climb into the low-mid 50s today.

Clouds will be around for the first half of the day. Peeks of sunshine will be around for the afternoon. (WMBF)

Model guidance has continued to hint at more clouds along the beach today compared to inland areas. I still believe we will see some peeks of sunshine by the afternoon.

TONIGHT

There’s no reason tonight shouldn’t be colder than what we saw this morning. Clouds will clear out and allow for temperatures to fall quickly. Compared to the lower 40s this morning, we should see the upper 30s on the beaches. Inland areas will drop down into the lower 30s tonight. Another freeze warning may be needed for tonight, especially far enough inland.

Tonight is a cool and crisp night. Tonight will be colder than what we saw this morning in many locations. (WMBF)

TEMPERATURES REBOUNDING

Temperatures will begin to return back to normal for this time of year by the middle of the week. Our normal high temperature is 66° for this time of year and we will be in the mid-upper 60s by Wednesday. Eventually, highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s for the end of the work week. Inland locations will make a run at the lower 80s starting Thursday and continuing through Saturday.

Highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s for the end of the week and into the weekend. (WMBF)

WEEKEND FORECAST

Our next rain chance for the week will hold off until Saturday as an approaching cold front brings a round of showers. Right now, that rain chance looks limited with a 30% chance of rain. The weekend will feature highs in the low-mid 70s for the beaches. Inland locations will be in the upper 70s to around 80°. Sunday will be cooler thanks to the cold front & rain chance from Saturday.

A cold front will bring a rain chance for Saturday but keep temperatures mild for the weekend. (WMBF)

