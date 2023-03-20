Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dollar Tree can’t afford to sell eggs anymore

With the rising costs of eggs, Dollar Tree can't afford to sell them anymore.
With the rising costs of eggs, Dollar Tree can't afford to sell them anymore.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Eggs have recently become too expensive for many of us. Now, even Dollar Tree can’t afford to sell them anymore.

The discount chain sells most products for $1.25 and a small selection of items for three or five bucks.

The company used to sell cartons of eight or six eggs for $1.25.

Short supply and high production costs are partly to blame for the sky-high egg prices, but producers are also using those factors to justify maximizing their profits.

Most retailers have raised egg prices on customers to adjust for higher costs.

However, Dollar Tree doesn’t have as much flexibility to do that. The company said it will bring back eggs when costs come down.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Charger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Challenger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Krystal Pinkowski
Woman facing more charges after body, dead animals found in Myrtle Beach area home
Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh denies ‘vicious rumors’ of involvement in death of Stephen Smith
Andrew Kinlaw, Jannie Kinlaw
Police: Man, woman arrested in Surfside Beach purse snatchings
Freeze Warning tonight
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning in effect for tonight

Latest News

.
South Carolinians reported more than $100 million in losses to online scams in 2022
.
Local entrepreneurs offer support to Horry County families in need
.
Buster Murdaugh denies ‘vicious rumors’ of involvement in death of Stephen Smith
.
Car crashes into truck waiting in Florence Chick-Fil-A drive-thru line, police say
.
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Challenger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say