Dillon County coroner identifies driver killed in weekend crash

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver was killed after a crash early Saturday in Dillon County, officials said.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Harllee’s Bridge Road and Judson Road, just north of Dillon.

Ridgeway said the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet coupe was heading north on Harllee’s Bridge Road when they ran off the road to the left, striking a ditch and a stop sign. The vehicle then overturned and hit a tree.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the driver as 32-year-old Dustin Revels from Lumberton. He said Revels died from injuries he sustained during the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.