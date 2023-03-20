Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dillon County coroner identifies driver killed in weekend crash

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver was killed after a crash early Saturday in Dillon County, officials said.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Harllee’s Bridge Road and Judson Road, just north of Dillon.

Ridgeway said the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet coupe was heading north on Harllee’s Bridge Road when they ran off the road to the left, striking a ditch and a stop sign. The vehicle then overturned and hit a tree.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the driver as 32-year-old Dustin Revels from Lumberton. He said Revels died from injuries he sustained during the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Kinlaw, Jannie Kinlaw
Police: Man, woman arrested in Surfside Beach purse snatchings
Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
The Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
Krystal Pinkowski
Woman facing more charges after body, dead animals found in Myrtle Beach area home
Crash on Hwy 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive
HCFR: 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 501
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed

Latest News

.
South Carolinians reported more than $100 million in losses to online scams in 2022
.
Local entrepreneurs offer support to Horry County families in need
.
Volunteers set up worship tent in Grand Strand
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Stephen Smith family attorneys to ask court for body to be exhumed
Murdaugh items up for auction
Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction