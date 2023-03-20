Check out the Rummage Sale and Sip and Shop with the Junior League of the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Junior League of the Grand Strand is excited to host its inaugural Rummage Sale, Saturday, April 1 from 8 am – 2pm at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot!

Proceeds from the sale will go to support our community projects, including the We’ve Got You Covered campaign to support the Rape Crisis Center, purchasing books for our Little Free Library, and Christmas in July to support Fostering Hope.

Want to see a preview of what you will see at the Rummage Sale? Click here to see photos on their Facebook Page.

But before that, on Friday, March 31, join them from 6 pm – 9 pm for a preview and first access to shop the Rummage Sale.

The evening will feature light bites, drinks, and entertainment by Greg Rowles.

There is a $15 donation per person to attend the Sip and Shop preview event.

Donations can be dropped off at our storage unit at JPG Sunday, March 19 from 1 pm – 5 pm

Address: 720 Seaboard Street, Unit 413

Donations can be dropped off at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot at the following times:

Thursday, March 30 from 2 pm – 6 pm

Friday, March 31 from 9 am – 12 pm

Address: 851 Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.