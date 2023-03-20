Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Check out the Rummage Sale and Sip and Shop with the Junior League of the Grand Strand

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Junior League of the Grand Strand is excited to host its inaugural Rummage Sale, Saturday, April 1 from 8 am – 2pm at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot!

Proceeds from the sale will go to support our community projects, including the We’ve Got You Covered campaign to support the Rape Crisis Center, purchasing books for our Little Free Library, and Christmas in July to support Fostering Hope.

Want to see a preview of what you will see at the Rummage Sale? Click here to see photos on their Facebook Page.

But before that, on Friday, March 31, join them from 6 pm – 9 pm for a preview and first access to shop the Rummage Sale.

The evening will feature light bites, drinks, and entertainment by Greg Rowles.

There is a $15 donation per person to attend the Sip and Shop preview event.

Donations can be dropped off at our storage unit at JPG Sunday, March 19 from 1 pm – 5 pm

Address: 720 Seaboard Street, Unit 413

Donations can be dropped off at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot at the following times:

  • Thursday, March 30 from 2 pm – 6 pm
  • Friday, March 31 from 9 am – 12 pm

Address: 851 Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Charger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Challenger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Krystal Pinkowski
Woman facing more charges after body, dead animals found in Myrtle Beach area home
Andrew Kinlaw, Jannie Kinlaw
Police: Man, woman arrested in Surfside Beach purse snatchings
Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh denies ‘vicious rumors’ of involvement in death of Stephen Smith
Freeze Warning tonight
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning in effect for tonight

Latest News

.
Visit the Horry County Museum for the 29th Annual Quilt Gala
.
Grand Strand Today - Don's Deli Pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - 29th Annual Quilt Gala
.
Grand Strand Today - Don's Deli Pt 3