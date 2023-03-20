Car crashes into truck waiting in Florence Chick-Fil-A drive-thru line, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – It was a scary moment for a driver who was waiting in a Chick-Fil-A drive-thru line in Florence.

Police said they were called around 10 a.m. Monday to the Chick-Fil-A along David McLeod Boulevard for a crash.

Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said a car was headed down Dunbarton Drive when the driver didn’t stop for a stop sign, went across some lanes and then into an embankment, which launched the car across the drive-thru line.

Brandt said the car then collided with a white truck that was in the drive-thru line, causing the truck to overturn.

He said both vehicles ended up in the patio area of the restaurant, but there is no structural damage to the building.

The driver that caused the crash was taken to the hospital with reported minor injuries. Brandt said that driver will be charged with disregarding a stop sign.

The driver of the white truck had minor injuries, but declined to go to the hospital.

