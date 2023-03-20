Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Biden, first lady host reception celebrating Nowruz

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to host a White House reception Monday recognizing Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also are set to attend.

Nowruz, meaning “new day,” is a holiday celebrated by around 300 million people worldwide, marking the arrival of spring.

Traditions include the haft-sīn, seven items representing renewal, with a sprouting plant called a sabzeh as the centerpiece, according to Encyclopedia Brittanica.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Kinlaw, Jannie Kinlaw
Police: Man, woman arrested in Surfside Beach purse snatchings
Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
The Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
Krystal Pinkowski
Woman facing more charges after body, dead animals found in Myrtle Beach area home
Crash on Hwy 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive
HCFR: 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 501
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed

Latest News

.
South Carolinians reported more than $100 million in losses to online scams in 2022
.
Local entrepreneurs offer support to Horry County families in need
.
Volunteers set up worship tent in Grand Strand
Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives an update on human rights during a briefing Monday at...
US: War crimes on all sides in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump’s call for protests gets muted reaction by supporters