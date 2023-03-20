Submit a Tip
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two minor passengers from falling out of the ATV but overcorrected which caused it to flip, ejecting the boy.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy from Mount Enterprise, Texas, was killed Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two minor passengers from falling out of the ATV but overcorrected which caused it to flip, ejecting the boy.

The 5-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

The driver and a 9-year-old passenger were not hurt in the crash.

Mount Enterprise is a small city in Rusk County located in Northeast Texas about 30 miles from the Louisiana border.

