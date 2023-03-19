Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Challenger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are asking for help to find pair of vehicles reported stolen out of Myrtle Beach.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Sunday that a white Ford 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty with a 22-foot trailer was reported stolen from the 3100 block of Oleander Drive.
The trailer was also carrying a yellow 1970 Dodge Challenger, police said.
The vehicles were last seen between 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The vehicles’ licenses plates are also listed below:
- White Ford 2001 F350 Super Duty: North Carolina tag NZ3913
- White 22-foot Haulmark enclose trailer: North Carolina tag GYB442
- Yellow 1970 Dodge Challenger: California tag 6EML501
The incident is an active investigation and the vehicles have been placed into the National Crime Information Center database, according to the MBPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.
