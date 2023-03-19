Trial for stepmother accused of killing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch to begin this week

Warning: This article contains details about a crime against a child, which could be difficult to read.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WMBF) - A trial for a woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson with ties to Horry County is set to get underway this week.

Court records show Letecia Stauch’s trial will begin Monday morning in El Paso County, Colorado. Opening arguments could begin in early April following jury selection.

Stauch is accused of killing her stepson, Gannon, after the boy was reported missing from his Colorado home in January 2020.

Gannon was born in Loris but was living in Colorado with his father and Letecia at the time of his death.

He initially was reported a runaway before authorities upgraded the case to that of a missing and endangered child.

Letecia was then arrested in Myrtle Beach on several charges, including murder. Investigators claim she shot, stabbed and beat Gannon to death.

The boy’s body was later found under a bridge in Florida, stuffed in a suitcase.

Letecia’s trial has also been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as multiple mental health evaluations since her arrest.

She has since pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

