Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Trial for stepmother accused of killing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch to begin this week

Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.
Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warning: This article contains details about a crime against a child, which could be difficult to read.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WMBF) - A trial for a woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson with ties to Horry County is set to get underway this week.

Court records show Letecia Stauch’s trial will begin Monday morning in El Paso County, Colorado. Opening arguments could begin in early April following jury selection.

Stauch is accused of killing her stepson, Gannon, after the boy was reported missing from his Colorado home in January 2020.

Gannon was born in Loris but was living in Colorado with his father and Letecia at the time of his death.

He initially was reported a runaway before authorities upgraded the case to that of a missing and endangered child.

Letecia was then arrested in Myrtle Beach on several charges, including murder. Investigators claim she shot, stabbed and beat Gannon to death.

The boy’s body was later found under a bridge in Florida, stuffed in a suitcase.

Letecia’s trial has also been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as multiple mental health evaluations since her arrest.

She has since pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Kinlaw, Jannie Kinlaw
Police: Man, woman arrested in Surfside Beach purse snatchings
Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
The Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
Crash on Hwy 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive
HCFR: 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 501
Krystal Pinkowski
Warrants: Kids found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ with 16 dead animals in Myrtle Beach area home
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed

Latest News

Police: Man, woman arrested in Surfside Beach purse snatchings
Police: Man, woman arrested in Surfside Beach purse snatchings
Annual high school rodeo aims to help students earn scholarships, find careers
Annual high school rodeo aims to help students earn scholarships, find careers
South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) leaps for a layup-attempt during the first half of an NCAA...
No. 1 South Carolina to play against USF in NCAA tournament
Andrew Kinlaw, Jannie Kinlaw
Police: Man, woman arrested in Surfside Beach purse snatchings