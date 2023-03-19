Police: 8-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said a child was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Laurinburg on Sunday.

The Laurinburg Police Department said officers responded to Marcellus Street at around 2:10 p.m. after reports of gunshots in the area.

The 8-year-old victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to their leg.

Police said the child was outside playing when a black vehicle drove by and people inside began firing.

Officials said the child was being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.

