Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

No. 1 South Carolina to play against USF in NCAA tournament

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) leaps for a layup-attempt during the first half of an NCAA...
South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) leaps for a layup-attempt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - No.1 South Carolina is hosting USF (University of South Carolina) in its second round in the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Tip-off for the Sunday matchup begins at 1 p.m. on ABC.

So far in the tournament, the Gamecocks have defeated Norfolk State on Friday, March 17, in a 72 - 40 win.

This will be the first time the two teams ever meet.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Kinlaw, Jannie Kinlaw
Police: Man, woman arrested in Surfside Beach purse snatchings
Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
The Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
Crash on Hwy 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive
HCFR: 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 501
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Krystal Pinkowski
Warrants: Kids found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ with 16 dead animals in Myrtle Beach area home

Latest News

Furman prepares for next round of NCAA tournament
Furman’s tournament run ends in 75-52 loss to SDSU
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) reaches over Norfolk State forward Kierra Wheeler (50)...
No. 1 Gamecocks cruise past Norfolk State in March Madness
Ray Tanner
USC Athletic Director receives contract extension
Furman forward Tyrese Hughey (15) and forward Alex Williams, right, celebrate their win against...
Pegues’ 3 gives No. 13 seed Furman 68-67 win over Virginia