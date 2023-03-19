Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

New species of orchid found in gardens, planters in Japan

A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun...
A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun from glass.(Kenji Suetsugu, Masayuki Ishibashi)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in Japan have discovered a new species of orchid.

The pink-and-white blooms of the flower are so delicate and fragile that they look like they were spun from glass.

The orchid was identified in parks, gardens and planters in Tokyo prefecture.

A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun...
A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun from glass.(Kenji Suetsugu, Masayuki Ishibashi)

The newly described flower is a neighbor to populations of a related orchid common in the country.

According to scientists, the discovery is an important reminder that unknown species are often living right under our noses.

The finding was published in the Journal of Plant Research.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Kinlaw, Jannie Kinlaw
Police: Man, woman arrested in Surfside Beach purse snatchings
Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
The Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
Crash on Hwy 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive
HCFR: 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 501
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Krystal Pinkowski
Warrants: Kids found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ with 16 dead animals in Myrtle Beach area home

Latest News

Police: Man, woman arrested in Surfside Beach purse snatchings
Police: Man, woman arrested in Surfside Beach purse snatchings
Annual high school rodeo aims to help students earn scholarships, find careers
Annual high school rodeo aims to help students earn scholarships, find careers
File graphic - The avalanche was two to three feet deep where it began and up to 500 feet wide,...
Skier killed, two others injured in large Colorado avalanche
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
DA leading Trump case says rhetoric won’t intimidate office
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
Banking giant UBS acquiring Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion