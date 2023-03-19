Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction

Murdaugh items up for auction
Murdaugh items up for auction
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - An auction house in Georgia confirmed to FOX Carolina that a Facebook post featured household items belonging to a prominent family in Colleton County: the Murdaugh family.

The family’s name has made national headlines after disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife, Maggie and son, Paul Murdaugh in June 2021.

The Liberty Auction House in Pembroke posted about the items on Friday, but said more could be added later this week.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Kinlaw, Jannie Kinlaw
Police: Man, woman arrested in Surfside Beach purse snatchings
Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
The Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
Krystal Pinkowski
Woman facing more charges after body, dead animals found in Myrtle Beach area home
Crash on Hwy 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive
HCFR: 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 501
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed

Latest News

.
Local entrepreneurs offer support to Horry County families in need
‘I understand the struggle’: Local entrepreneurs offer support to Horry County families in need
‘I understand the struggle’: Local entrepreneurs offer support to Horry County families in need
Clouds will be around for the first half of the day. Peeks of sunshine will be around for the...
FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures to start the week
Police: Man, woman arrested in Surfside Beach purse snatchings
Police: Man, woman arrested in Surfside Beach purse snatchings
Trial for stepmother accused of killing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch to begin this week
Trial for stepmother accused of killing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch to begin this week