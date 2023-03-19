Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning in effect for tonight

By Matt Bullock
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanks to Saturday’s cold front, temperatures are remain below normal for the rest of the weekend.

TODAY

For folks heading off to church this morning, make sure you bring a jacket. We start the day with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Temperatures are going to remain chilly with highs reaching in the mid 50s this afternoon with partly cloudy. If you think this afternoon is cold, wait till you’ll see tonight’s temperatures.

Cooler Sunday
Cooler Sunday(WMBF)

TONIGHT

Clear skies and Northwest winds will help are temperatures reach below freezing in parts of the Pee Dee. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s inland and mid 30s along the Grand Strand. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for all across the Pee Dee minus the Grand Strand.

Freeze Warning tonight
Freeze Warning tonight(WMBF)

TOMORROW

We start off the work week on a cold note. The weather will be similar as Sunday with temperatures staying in the mid 50s with partly cloudy. Temperatures are going to drop in the low 30s yet again for Monday night, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we had another Freeze Warning for Monday night.

TEMPERATURES REBOUNDING

If you’re tired of the cold weather, you’re in luck because temperatures will gradually warm back up as the work week goes on. We’ll warm up in the 60s by mid week and then to upper 70s to low 80s by Friday. Besides the temperature swings, it’s going to be a quiet week, our next rain chance arrives on Saturday!

Temperatures on the rise this week
Temperatures on the rise this week(WMBF)

