1 killed after head-on crash in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a head-on crash in Florence County late Saturday.

Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just after 11 p.m. on Alligator Road near Twin Church Road, just south of Florence.

Miller said a 2018 Infiniti SUV and a 2004 Chevy Tahoe collided as they traveled in opposite directions on Alligator Road.

A passenger in the SUV was the person killed in the crash, Miller said. Their name has not been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

