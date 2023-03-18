Supply chain issues causing nationwide Girl Scout Cookie shortage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The end of Girl Scout cookie season is coming to a close, Grand Strand troops say they’re thankful for having such a successful year since the struggle last season.

There are 111 Girl Scout councils across the United States. Each council is serviced by one of two bakers for their cookie supply.

Girl Scouts of Eastern SC is serviced by ABC Baker. It is the other baker, Little Brownie Baker that has a cookie shortage.

On the eastern side of South Carolina, ABC Baker supplies the cookies. The other company, Little Brownie Baker, is experiencing supply chain shortages, and that’s causing nationwide delays.

ABC Bakers experienced this same thing last year.

Myrtle Beach Troop Leader Erica Steinkap said the cookie-selling season is the most important time for girl scouts overall.

She says although there is a business aspect to selling cookies, it means so much more than that. They said their cookie season started in January and finishes this week.

“It’s really a lot of the experience for the girls. It’s what Girl Scouts is all about. The girls do want to be present in the community, they do want to make a difference. As leaders, we encourage them, to make the change you have to be the change,” said Steinkap.

There are councils who started their season later than theirs and are partnered with Little Brownie Baker, so they may be short on cookie inventory. GSESC is fortunate that our supplier and timing have delivered a happy, successful season that wraps up this weekend.

