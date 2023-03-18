Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Supply chain issues causing nationwide Girl Scout Cookie shortage

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The end of Girl Scout cookie season is coming to a close, Grand Strand troops say they’re thankful for having such a successful year since the struggle last season.

There are 111 Girl Scout councils across the United States. Each council is serviced by one of two bakers for their cookie supply.

Girl Scouts of Eastern SC is serviced by ABC Baker. It is the other baker, Little Brownie Baker that has a cookie shortage.

On the eastern side of South Carolina, ABC Baker supplies the cookies. The other company, Little Brownie Baker, is experiencing supply chain shortages, and that’s causing nationwide delays.

ABC Bakers experienced this same thing last year.

Myrtle Beach Troop Leader Erica Steinkap said the cookie-selling season is the most important time for girl scouts overall.

She says although there is a business aspect to selling cookies, it means so much more than that. They said their cookie season started in January and finishes this week.

“It’s really a lot of the experience for the girls. It’s what Girl Scouts is all about. The girls do want to be present in the community, they do want to make a difference. As leaders, we encourage them, to make the change you have to be the change,” said Steinkap.

There are councils who started their season later than theirs and are partnered with Little Brownie Baker, so they may be short on cookie inventory. GSESC is fortunate that our supplier and timing have delivered a happy, successful season that wraps up this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krystal Pinkowski
Warrants: Kids found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ with 16 dead animals in Myrtle Beach area home
Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest crash, 20 apartment units impacted
Kelly Montanez
Report: Gun, drugs found following chase through Conway, Myrtle Beach areas
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract
Horry County police: Missing mom, daughter found safe

Latest News

.
Supply chain issues causing nationwide Girl Scout Cookie shortage
.
FTC sues former Myrtle Beach doctor for false addiction, cancer treatments
.
Bus radios, more security features coming to Robeson County schools
Boil water advisory lifted for Market Common area, city says
Boil water advisory lifted for Market Common area, city says
.
Grab your St. Patrick’s Day best for the 'Luck of the MarshWalk'