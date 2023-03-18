Submit a Tip
Sandy Chants sweep Tusculum twice on Saturday

(CCU Athletics)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Sandy Chants swept the Tusculum Pioneers 5-0 and 5-0 on Saturday at the Coastal Carolina Beach Volleyball Complex on the campus of Coastal Carolina.

Coastal Carolina improved to 11-6 overall on the season, while the Pioneers dropped to 3-7 with the two losses.

Match 1: Coastal Carolina 5, Tusculum 0

The Chants opened the first match of the doubleheader with the team of Lucy Campbell and Emma Gonzalez giving the Sandy Chants the early 1-0 lead with a 21-9, 21-18 straight-set win on court No. 5.

Coastal Carolina increased its advantage to 2-0 on court No. 4, as the tandem of Raychel Ehlers and Madison Allred (21-10, 19-21, 15-12) used all three sets to defeat Charlyn Miller and Katie McLamb, while the duo of Sarlota Svobodova and Madie Lichty won 21-16, 21-18 on court No. 3 to clinch the match for the Chants.

On court No. 2, the team of Elena Sanchez and Ellie Hanford defeated Jordyn Anderson and Kyla Oppenhuis with identical 21-16, 21-16 sets to give CCU a 4-0 advantage.

Meanwhile, the Chanticleers’ Sarah Riedell and Martine Kragholm gave CCU a 5-0 sweep with a 21-14, 21-8 win over Morgan Pacione and Kassidy Mercado on court No. 1.

Match 2: Coastal Carolina 5, Tusculum 0

After the early morning sweep of the Pioneers, Coastal jumped to the early 1-0 lead to start the second match, as Ehlers and Allred won big over Miller and McLamb 21-17, 21-13 in straight sets on court No. 4.

Coastal took control of the match to lead 2-0, as Campbell and Gonzalez needed three sets to defeat Tea and Rushing 21-14, 16-21, 15-13 over on court No. 5. The Sandy Chants clinched the match on court No. 3, as Svobodova and Lichty finished the day with a 21-13, 21-14 win over Johnson and Marsh.

On court No. 1, the tandem of Kragholm and Riedell defeated Pacione and Mercado 21-11, 21-8 for a 4-0 lead, while Coastal’s Hanford and Sanchez finished the Chants’ second sweep of the day with a 21-15, 21-11 straight-set win on court No. 2 for the 5-0 win.

The Sandy Chants return to the court on Wednesday, March 22, as Coastal Carolina will host UNCW at noon ET in Conway, S.C. The Chanticleers will face Erskine at 4 p.m. following the UNCW match.

A link for live stats for all the matches can be found on the Beach Volleyball Schedule page at www.GoCCUsports.com.

Results

Coastal Carolina 5, Tusculum 0

1. Sarah Riedell/Martine Kragholm (CCU) def. Morgan Pacione/Kassidy Mercado (TU) 21-14, 21-8

2. Elena Sanchez/Ellie Hanford (CCU) def. Jordyn Anderson/Kyla Oppenhuis (TU) 21-16, 21-16

3. Sarlota Svobodova/Madie Lichty (CCU) def. Emma Johnson/Hannah Marsh (TU) 21-16, 21-18

4. Madison Allred/Raychel Ehlers (CCU) def. Charlyn Miller/Katie McLamb (TU) 21-10, 19-21, 15-12

5. Emma Gonzalez/Lucy Campbell (CCU) def. Landry Tea/Riley Rushing (TU) 21-9, 21-18

Ext. Celia Ryan/ Emma Kunaus (CCU) def. Sofia Richmond/Sage Dunne (TU) 21-9, 21-10

Order of finish: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1

Coastal Carolina 5, Tusculum 0

1. Sarah Riedell/Martine Kragholm (CCU) def. Morgan Pacione/Kassidy Mercado (TU) 21-11, 21-6

2. Elena Sanchez/Ellie Hanford (CCU) def. Jordyn Anderson/Kyla Oppenhuis (TU) 21-15, 21-11

3. Sarlota Svobodova/Madie Lichty (CCU) def. Emma Johnson/Hannah Marsh (TU) 21-13, 21-14

4. Madison Allred/Raychel Ehlers (CCU) def. Charlyn Miller/Katie McLamb (TU) 21-17, 21-13

5. Emma Gonzalez/Lucy Campbell (CCU) def. Landry Tea/Riley Rushing (TU) 21-14, 16-21, 15-13

Ext. Riley Melton/ Sydney Schwanbeck (CCU) def. Emily Venable/Addison Williams (TU) 21-10, 21-9

Order of finish: 4, 5, 3, 1, 2

