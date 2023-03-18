Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Man, woman arrested in Surfside Beach purse snatchings

Andrew Kinlaw, Jannie Kinlaw
Andrew Kinlaw, Jannie Kinlaw(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are facing charges after a pair of purse-snatching incidents in the Grand Strand.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said officers were called to the first incident on March 10 in front of Peggy’s Antquites on Highway 17 Business. The victim told police a woman approached her and offered to help load items into her car. That’s when the suspect took the victim’s purse and left the scene.

A second incident was then reported on Monday at the Food Lion on Highway 17 Business. That victim told officers a woman attempted to take her purse by force before being joined by a man. The victim was then knocked to the ground and both suspects left the scene.

Those suspects, Andrew Kinlaw and Jannie Kinlaw, were each arrested later in the week. Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann said in a statement that the department used technology such as cameras and license plate readers to identify both suspects, leading to their arrest.

Both are charged with purse snatching while Jannie Kinlaw faces an additional strong-arm robbery charge.

Online records show they both remain at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of around noon Saturday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krystal Pinkowski
Warrants: Kids found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ with 16 dead animals in Myrtle Beach area home
Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
The Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
Horry County police: Missing mom, daughter found safe
Crash on Hwy 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive
HCFR: 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 501
AwareMed in Myrtle Beach
FTC sues former Myrtle Beach doctor for false addiction, cancer treatments

Latest News

.
FTC sues former Myrtle Beach doctor for false addiction, cancer treatments
Officials say Gulbranson is no longer with the district.
Police: 3 arrested, including a juvenile, in Georgetown death investigation
FBI court documents state this image shows Elias Irizarry at the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6....
Former Citadel cadet sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riots
Trial date set for Florence County DJ accused in Human Trafficking case