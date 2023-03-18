Little River swing bridge closed for the weekend for repairs, SCDOT says

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The Little River swing bridge is located in an area with a lot of traffic, but on Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that it will be closed for the upcoming weekend.

This comes after a truck crash on Thursday. SCDOT’s statement also says traffic will be detoured while repairs are made and drivers are encouraged to slow down and follow the detour route.

Electronic repair shop ‘Not that Tech Savvy’ is located on Sea Mountain Highway, right up the street from the swing bridge. Owners Brooke and Brandon Stride say when they moved their business to Little River almost a year ago, the location was definitely a draw.

“That was one of the biggest things that attracted us to the location was the traffic,” said Brandon Stride. “We’re right here by the main road, the bridge backs traffic up all the time, especially in the summer.”

While many may see traffic as something negative, the Strides see it as an advertisement opportunity and often have their workers outside in cell phone costumes.

“We get a lot of clientele that way, they can see, especially when the bridge is stopped,” said Brooke Stride.

But, the Strides say the closure hasn’t impacted them too much.

“I haven’t really seen an effect with the business because there’s another route people can take and still get to us,” said Brandon Stride.

When WMBF News reporter Julia Richardson drove the detour, it only took her two minutes and twenty seconds to get from one side of the bridge to the other. So, based on WMBF’s test, you don’t have to allow too much extra time to travel to this area, but you never know when there could be a backup.

“Don’t forget, we can repair your phone faster than the swing bridge closes,” said Brandon Stride.

