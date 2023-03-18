HCFR: 3 injured, lanes closed on Highway 501 after 2-vehicle crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people have been taken to the hospital following a crash on two-car crash in Horry County Friday night.

Crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive around 8:07 p.m. The crash closed the Conway-bound lanes of Highway 501.

Three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes to avoid delays and for the safety of crew members on the scene.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

