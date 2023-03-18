Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

HCFR: 3 injured, lanes closed on Highway 501 after 2-vehicle crash

Crash on Hwy 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive
Crash on Hwy 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people have been taken to the hospital following a crash on two-car crash in Horry County Friday night.

Crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive around 8:07 p.m. The crash closed the Conway-bound lanes of Highway 501.

Three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes to avoid delays and for the safety of crew members on the scene.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krystal Pinkowski
Warrants: Kids found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ with 16 dead animals in Myrtle Beach area home
Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest crash, 20 apartment units impacted
Kelly Montanez
Report: Gun, drugs found following chase through Conway, Myrtle Beach areas
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract
Horry County police: Missing mom, daughter found safe

Latest News

.
Supply chain issues causing nationwide Girl Scout Cookie shortage
.
FTC sues former Myrtle Beach doctor for false addiction, cancer treatments
.
Bus radios, more security features coming to Robeson County schools
Boil water advisory lifted for Market Common area, city says
Boil water advisory lifted for Market Common area, city says
.
Grab your St. Patrick’s Day best for the 'Luck of the MarshWalk'