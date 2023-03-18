Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Furman’s tournament run ends in 75-52 loss to SDSU

The Furman Paladins keep dancing after a stunning upset in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, F.L. (FOX Carolina) - After a bracket-busting upset in the first round of the NCAA tournament, the Furman Paladins were hoping to continue their Cinderella streak in Orlando. Still, they couldn’t overcome the impressive offense of San Diego State.

No. 13 seed Furman clinched a stunning 68 to 67 win with a 3-pointer in the final seconds against No. 4 Virginia on Thursday.

On Saturday they returned to the court at Amway Center in hopes of securing a spot in the Sweet 16 with another upset against No. 5 San Diego State. However, the Aztecs dominated the court in a 75 to 52 victory.

The Paladins’ offense struggled and was worn down by the physically-imposing Aztecs in the second half. However, still an incredible season for Furman - who appeared in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 43 years. Round one was their first tournament win since 1974.

Needless to say, the Upstate and Paladins community are proud of their showing in March Madness.

GAME RECAP BLOG

Jalen Slawson said the team celebrated their first-round win a little bit, but was focused on preparation before round two.

“We have the rest of our lives to relish in the past 24 hours but you know, we only got one shot at the Sweet 16,” the Furman senior said. “So we’re going to get ourselves ready and come out and throw our best punch tomorrow.”

JP Pegues, the sophomore who made the game-winning shot, said he wanted to end Saturday’s game with no regrets.

“The last thing you want to do is go out and Sunday comes and we have regrets that we didn’t play our best, our fullest potential because we were still daydreaming about what happened on Thursday,” Pegues said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krystal Pinkowski
Warrants: Kids found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ with 16 dead animals in Myrtle Beach area home
Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
The Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
Horry County police: Missing mom, daughter found safe
Crash on Hwy 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive
HCFR: 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 501
AwareMed in Myrtle Beach
FTC sues former Myrtle Beach doctor for false addiction, cancer treatments

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson speaks...
Celebration of life held Saturday in memory of Panthers founder Jerry Richardson
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) reaches over Norfolk State forward Kierra Wheeler (50)...
No. 1 Gamecocks cruise past Norfolk State in March Madness
Ray Tanner
USC Athletic Director receives contract extension
Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations