FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings scattered morning showers leading to a cooler weekend

By Matt Bullock
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cold front brings scattered morning showers leading to a cooler weekend.

TODAY

The most rain falls early Saturday morning, with slow clearing throughout the day. Expect scattered showers to continue Saturday morning, but most of us are dry for the afternoon. Temperatures are much cooler as we hold in the upper 50s throughout Saturday.

Cold front brings morning showers
Cold front brings morning showers(WMBF)

TOMORROW

We’re off to a cold start Sunday morning, with patchy inland frost likely. Temperatures tumble into the mid-30s Sunday morning and are slow to climb throughout the day. Afternoon highs will only hit 54°.

Cool weekend ahead
Cool weekend ahead(WMBF)

CHILLY MORNINGS AHEAD

The frost threat continues Sunday night with overnight lows are dropping in the mid 30s in the Grand Strand and low 30s inland. A freeze watch is already in affect for the entire Pee Dee region except for areas along the beaches. We’ll continue to see chilly mornings this week all the way until Wednesday this week. Warmer weather will be returning by the end of the week

Chilly nights ahead
Chilly nights ahead(WMBF)

