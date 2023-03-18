Submit a Tip
Driver killed after Saturday morning crash in Dillon County

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver was killed after a crash early Saturday in Dillon County, officials said.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Harllee’s Bridge Road and Judson Road, just north of Dillon.

Ridgeway said the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet coupe was heading north on Harllee’s Bridge Road when they ran off the road to the left, striking a ditch and a stop sign. The vehicle then overturned and hit a tree.

The driver, identified as a 32-year-old from Lumberton, North Carolina, died at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

