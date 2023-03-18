Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Court records: Man threatened to kill mayor, police during parade

Ridon Kola was arrested Friday and charged with making threatening interstate communications.
Ridon Kola was arrested Friday and charged with making threatening interstate communications.(US ATTORNEY SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New York man is in police custody after they say he threatened to kill people during Friday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Ridon Kola was arrested Friday and charged with making threatening interstate communications.

According to court documents, Kola sent several threatening direct messages last week to the Yonkers Police Department’s social media account.

He allegedly threatened to attack police along the St. Patrick’s Day parade route.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office noted the 32-year-old suspect lives in the area of the route.

This is not the first time Kola has been accused of threatening police.

The complaint says in December 2021, Kola threatened to kill the Yonkers mayor and city police officers in a series of posts on social media.

Police supposedly interviewed Kola. He told investigators the threats were not serious.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krystal Pinkowski
Warrants: Kids found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ with 16 dead animals in Myrtle Beach area home
Horry County police: Missing mom, daughter found safe
Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
The Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
AwareMed in Myrtle Beach
FTC sues former Myrtle Beach doctor for false addiction, cancer treatments
Pictured L to R: State Superintendent Ellen Weaver, Renee Atkinson and family, Horry County...
Aynor High School teacher named S.C. Teacher of the Year finalist

Latest News

Thousands in California are still without power as the state steps up its clean-up effort...
Cleanup intensifies in storm-damaged regions
Fairleigh Dickinson guard Grant Singleton (4) celebrates after a basket against Purdue in the...
Fairleigh Dickinson stuns No. 1 seed Purdue in March Madness
Princeton guard Matt Allocco (14) celebrates following the team's victory over Arizona in a...
0 left: March Madness upsets end chase for perfect bracket
.
Supply chain issues causing nationwide Girl Scout Cookie shortage