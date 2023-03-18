Celebration of life held Saturday in memory of Panthers founder Jerry Richardson

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - The community was invited to remember the man who brought Panthers football to the Carolinas on Saturday morning at Wofford College.

A celebration of life began at 11 a.m. in memory of Charlotte businessman and Panthers founder Jerry Richardson. The public ceremony was held inside Wofford’s indoor stadium, which bears Richardson’s name.

Richardson passed away on March 1 at the age of 86, nearly five years after selling the Panthers franchise.

The native of Spring Hope, N.C. was a graduate of Wofford before a brief professional football career.

He was also known as a successful businessman, becoming the first franchisee of the fast-food chain Hardee’s, a major investor in Bojangles, and ran Denny’s while serving the CEO of Flagstar.

Richardson brought the Panthers to Charlotte in 1993, two years before its inaugural 1995 season.

For those who were unable to attend the ceremony in person, the service was livestreamed.

