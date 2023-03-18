Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Celebration of life held Saturday in memory of Panthers founder Jerry Richardson

Richardson passed away on March 1 at the age of 86.
The Spring Hope native made his mark in the Carolinas through the Panthers, his charity, and his business dealings.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - The community was invited to remember the man who brought Panthers football to the Carolinas on Saturday morning at Wofford College.

A celebration of life began at 11 a.m. in memory of Charlotte businessman and Panthers founder Jerry Richardson. The public ceremony was held inside Wofford’s indoor stadium, which bears Richardson’s name.

Richardson passed away on March 1 at the age of 86, nearly five years after selling the Panthers franchise.

The native of Spring Hope, N.C. was a graduate of Wofford before a brief professional football career.

He was also known as a successful businessman, becoming the first franchisee of the fast-food chain Hardee’s, a major investor in Bojangles, and ran Denny’s while serving the CEO of Flagstar.

Richardson brought the Panthers to Charlotte in 1993, two years before its inaugural 1995 season.

For those who were unable to attend the ceremony in person, the service was livestreamed.

Related: Carolina Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krystal Pinkowski
Warrants: Kids found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ with 16 dead animals in Myrtle Beach area home
Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
The Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
Horry County police: Missing mom, daughter found safe
Crash on Hwy 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive
HCFR: 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 501
AwareMed in Myrtle Beach
FTC sues former Myrtle Beach doctor for false addiction, cancer treatments

Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders in action during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
Panthers add free agent RB Sanders, TE Hurst to offense
Carolina Panthers introduce new head coach Frank Reich during a press event on January 31,...
Carolina Panthers trade up for the top pick in this year’s NFL Draft
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand bars gear up for Super Bowl LVII
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Attorney of Steve Wilks ‘shocked and disturbed’ after Panthers hire Frank Reich