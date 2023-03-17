Submit a Tip
Warrants: Kids found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ with 16 dead animals in Myrtle Beach area home

Krystal Pinkowski
Krystal Pinkowski(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation at a Myrtle Beach area home led to a deplorable discovery, according to a Horry County police report.

Officers were called to a home on Thursday night in the 800 block of Highway 814, which is near the Highway 544 and Highway 31 interchange, for a possible death.

Police said when they arrived, they found a victim lying naked on the front porch.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard confirmed an elderly woman was found dead at the home. Willard said the case remains under investigation so the identity and details of the death won’t be released until her autopsy is completed next week.

While at the home, officers said they conducted a security sweep where they said they found deplorable conditions.

There were children living in the home, and the hallways to their rooms was so littered with garbage and feces, the officers couldn’t see the floor, according to the arrest warrant.

The warrant also stated that the bathroom wasn’t accessible because of the amount of garbage that was piled inside of it.

“The kitchen was infested with bugs and the refrigerator was blocked by garbage and animal cages,” according to the warrant.

Officers said they also found 16 dead animals in the home and it was infested with cockroaches.

Police arrested 37-year-old Krystal Pinkowski at the home. She is charged with three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

