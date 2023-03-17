Victim will never regain cognitive abilities after being beaten with a hammer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Opening statements and witness testimonies occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Allac Thrice murder, when the prosecution brought in police officers and detectives that were at the scene the day of the murder.

Allac ‘A.J.’ Dismounts Thrice is charged with the first-degree murder of Rich Montanez, and attempted murder of 2 women after attacking them with a hammer on September 3, 2020.

The prosecution brought in an expert witness who states that one of the female victims will never be able to regain her full cognitive ability.

The officers and detectives that were at the crime scene said that Dismounts Thrice was their only suspect.

The video footage that played today also showed a man, believed to be Dismounts Thrice, running through an alley behind the house of the murder.

Friday will begin with forensic examiners and evidence.

