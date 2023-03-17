Submit a Tip
USC Athletic Director receives contract extension

By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina’s Athletics Director received a contract extension Friday.

The university’s board of trustees approved a two-year contract extension for Ray Tanner during its Friday meeting. His contract was set to expire in June of 2024 and will now run until 2026. The university said under Tanner’s watch Gamecock student-athletes have seen success in the classroom and community.

Student-athletes at the university posted a 3.0-grade point average for 32 consecutive semesters. During Tanner’s tenure the university has won three national championships; 2014 equestrian, 2017, and 2022 for women’s basketball. The university also saw 17 SEC regular season and tournament championships.

The Gamecock women’s basketball team is entering into the NCAA tournament Friday ranked as the #1 seed in the country and are poised to win the championship again.

USC’s football team defeated two top-ten teams last year and ranked 23rd in the final Associated Press and USA Today Coaches’ polls. It was the first time since the 2013 season that the football team finished in the top 25. The team also defeated Clemson in the Palmetto bowl, breaking the Tiger’s win streak.

