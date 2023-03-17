Trial date set for Florence County DJ accused in Human Trafficking case

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A trial date has been set for a man facing numerous charges in connection to a 2019 Florence County human trafficking case.

Jason Rogers Pope, also known as DJ Kidd, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2019, and faces more than a dozen charges including numerous counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and trafficking in persons.

Arrest warrants indicate between July 2017 and July 2019, Pope forced four minor girls to perform sex acts for money at a home on Lakeview Drive in Florence County. Investigators allege Pope engaged in sex acts with these four minors.

Police reports also showed the Pope would communicate with teens through social media, ask them to pass around his flyers and pay them for sex.

Allegations against Pope were reported as far back as 2011.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office confirmed Pope’s trial date has been set for April 17, in Florence County.

A judge has yet to be announced for the trial.

