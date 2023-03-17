Sheriff’s Office: Investigation underway after two Marion County inmates taken to hospital

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two inmates at the Marion County Detention Center were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after separate medical emergencies.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after 3 p.m. the first inmate was found unconscious in his cell. Moments later, a second inmate collapsed in the same area.

Deputies and medical staff at the detention center began providing medical assistance until EMS arrived. Both inmates were responsive before being taken to an area hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

As of 7:30 p.m. both inmates were released from the hospital and taken back to the detention center, according to MCSO.

Both incidents are now under investigation.

