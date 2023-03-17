Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Red Springs police searching for suspects in car dealership theft

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are asking for community assistance in identifying four suspects involved in stealing multiple vehicles from a dealership in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Red Springs Police Department released photos of four suspects seen at Carlson Chevrolet on East 4th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on March 11.

Video surveillance shows the suspects taking keys from inside the dealership’s office and proceeding to steal three vehicles from the dealership’s front parking lot.

One suspect was seen leaving in a purple Dodge Charger, the three other suspects were last seen in the stolen vehicles heading toward Maxton on Highway 71, according to Red Springs Police Department.

RSPD is working alongside Red Springs Crimestoppers to offer a cash reward for any information that would lead to identifying the suspects.

Red Springs Police search for car dealership theft suspects
Red Springs Police search for car dealership theft suspects(Red Springs Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454 or Lt. Detective Chris McManus at 910-580-2483 or Sgt. Detective Tammy Lowery at 910-580-4554.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in crash off Hwy 9
SCHP: Driver crashed into building, several cars in fatal single-vehicle crash off Hwy 9
Florence police on scene of ‘major collision’ involving 4 vehicles
Police: 1 killed in crash at Florence intersection; driver charged
A lawsuit has been filed against Georgetown County over this piece of land along Petigru Drive.
‘Our voices are not being heard’: Groups take legal action to fight against new Pawleys Island neighborhood
The 34th Annual Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show returns to Myrtle Beach Thursday at the...
Thousands of classic cars, trucks ready on display for ‘Run to the Sun’ show in Myrtle Beach
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract

Latest News

A project filming in Wilmington.
STARZ series starring Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson to film in Wilmington, looking for paid extras
.
Training to assist autistic individuals begins in Horry County
.
Horry County Council begins process to narrow RIDE IV project list
Police asking for information in New Year’s Day homicide at Longs area bar
Police asking for information in New Year’s Day homicide at Longs area bar