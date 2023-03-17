Red Springs police searching for suspects in car dealership theft

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are asking for community assistance in identifying four suspects involved in stealing multiple vehicles from a dealership in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Red Springs Police Department released photos of four suspects seen at Carlson Chevrolet on East 4th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on March 11.

Video surveillance shows the suspects taking keys from inside the dealership’s office and proceeding to steal three vehicles from the dealership’s front parking lot.

One suspect was seen leaving in a purple Dodge Charger, the three other suspects were last seen in the stolen vehicles heading toward Maxton on Highway 71, according to Red Springs Police Department.

RSPD is working alongside Red Springs Crimestoppers to offer a cash reward for any information that would lead to identifying the suspects.

Red Springs Police search for car dealership theft suspects (Red Springs Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454 or Lt. Detective Chris McManus at 910-580-2483 or Sgt. Detective Tammy Lowery at 910-580-4554.

