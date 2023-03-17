Police: Three arrested, including a juvenile, in Georgetown death investigation

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people have been arrested Friday afternoon in connection to the death of a 17-year-old in Georgetown County.

Georgetown Police Department said 18-year-old Jacob Tobias Bryant, 20-year-old John Allen Bryant Jr. and an unnamed 16-year-old were taken into custody in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Jayden Woodward on March 7.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Woodward died following a shooting in Georgetown County Tuesday according to Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

“It’s important the community knows that investigators have been working tirelessly to bring these suspects to justice,” said Chief William Pierce in a statement. “We also commend the public for their assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for this senseless murder.”

The unnamed 16-year-old juvenile suspect will be transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Jacob Bryant and John Bryant have been detained in the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.