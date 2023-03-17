Man arrested in connection with alleged Waffle House armed robbery

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An extensive South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison search led to the capture of a man in connection with an alleged armed robbery of a Kershaw County Waffle House.

19-year-old Jalon Bradley is behind bars after agents arrested him after the March 7 alleged armed robbery of a Lugoff Waffle House.

Bradley is being charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and three counts of kidnapping. He is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

