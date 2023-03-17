Learn more about the Special Memorial Fundraiser for Kelsy Ryan Davis

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Come out to Fresh Brewed Coffee House March 17th at 5pm for a Special Memorial Fundraiser for Kelsy Ryan Davis.

This event is to raise funds for a mourning mother to lay her son to rest.

Donations are welcomed on Cashapp: $evyd78 or Venmo @evelyndavis78.

There will be $5 Spaghetti plates, raffles and more!

