Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Justin Bieber is all smiles with facial paralysis update

Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.(Justin Bieber/Instagram via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Justin Bieber is all smiles again after suffering from a condition that left him partially paralyzed.

The superstar singer posted a story to Instagram with the words, “wait for it.” The video then showed Bieber fully smiling.

He had been unable to smile since last June when he announced he was suffering from facial paralysis due to a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

It’s a rare neurological disorder that occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head and near the inner ear.

It initially caused Bieber to postpone the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour. It was announced in March that the rest of the tour had been canceled.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest crash, 20 apartment units impacted
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract
Kelly Montanez
Report: Gun, drugs found following chase through Conway, Myrtle Beach areas
Myrtle Beach city folks handed out flyers alerting Market Common neighborhood about the...
Market Common area under ‘boil water notice’ after water main repair
Serious injuries reported in crash off Hwy 9
SCHP: Driver crashed into building, several cars in fatal single-vehicle crash off Hwy 9

Latest News

.
Grab your St. Patrick’s Day best for the 'Luck of the MarshWalk'
The repaired crawl space access where a pregnant woman fell through the floor last month.
Pregnant woman falls through floor at military housing
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an...
China’s Xi to meet Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role
Princeton guard Matt Allocco (14) celebrates following the team's victory over Arizona in a...
March Madness bracket totally busted? You’re not alone
FILE - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and his partner, Matthew Barrett, also attended a...
Biden hosts Irish prime minister on St. Patrick’s Day