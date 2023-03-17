‘It just never disappoints’: Grab your St. Patrick’s Day best for the Luck of the MarshWalk

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - You can eat, drink and maybe even get a little green yourself by celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at Luck of the MarshWalk.

Event organizers are giving out more than $1,000 in prizes for whoever is decked out in the “most green” for the costume contest.

If you want to get in on the fun, you have to sign up between Wahoos and Drunken Jack’s from 5 to 7 p.m.

The winner of the costume contest will be announced at 9 p.m. sharp at Wicked Tuna, so make sure you head that way around 8:30 p.m.

Luck of the MarshWalk prizes:

· First place: $300 cash and $100 in MarshWalk gift cards

· Second place: $200 cash and $100 in MarshWalk gift cards

· Third place: $100 cash and $100 in MarshWalk gift cards

· Honorable mention: $100 in MarshWalk gift cards

If you don’t want to go up against the best dressed, you can still come in your green and enjoy Irish-inspired dishes, drinking specials and live music along the MarshWalk.

Event coordinator Christina Burzler said Luck of the MarshWalk is a fun event for everyone.

“The MarshWalk is just a tradition in itself to come to, so this is just an added bonus for the tourist who might be in town too but our locals really look forward to the event,” said Burzler.

Luck of the MarshWalk kicks off Friday at 5 p.m.

