Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County police searching for missing mom, daughter

Horry County police seeking assistance searching for missing mother, daughter
Horry County police seeking assistance searching for missing mother, daughter(Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are asking for assistance locating a mother and daughter last seen Tuesday.

HCPD said Rhiannon Brown, 28, was last seen wearing a red tracksuit with white shoes and her daughter, Naomi Vaught, 7, was last seen in a white t-shirt and pink shoes.

Brown may have been driving a 2012 Silver Buick Lacrosse with South Carolina tags that read VJC 722.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call HCPD dispatch at 843-248-1520.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in crash off Hwy 9
SCHP: Driver crashed into building, several cars in fatal single-vehicle crash off Hwy 9
Florence police on scene of ‘major collision’ involving 4 vehicles
Police: 1 killed in crash at Florence intersection; driver charged
A lawsuit has been filed against Georgetown County over this piece of land along Petigru Drive.
‘Our voices are not being heard’: Groups take legal action to fight against new Pawleys Island neighborhood
The 34th Annual Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show returns to Myrtle Beach Thursday at the...
Thousands of classic cars, trucks ready on display for ‘Run to the Sun’ show in Myrtle Beach
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract

Latest News

.
Training to assist autistic individuals begins in Horry County
Police asking for information in New Year’s Day homicide at Longs area bar
Police asking for information in New Year’s Day homicide at Longs area bar
.
Wildlife experts say alligator sightings will increase as they prepare for mating season
Report: Gun, drugs found following chase through Conway, Myrtle Beach areas
Report: Gun, drugs found following chase through Conway, Myrtle Beach areas
.
RUN TO THE SUN: Thousands of classic cars, trucks ready to be displayed in Myrtle Beach