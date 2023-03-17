Horry County police searching for missing mom, daughter

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are asking for assistance locating a mother and daughter last seen Tuesday.

HCPD said Rhiannon Brown, 28, was last seen wearing a red tracksuit with white shoes and her daughter, Naomi Vaught, 7, was last seen in a white t-shirt and pink shoes.

Brown may have been driving a 2012 Silver Buick Lacrosse with South Carolina tags that read VJC 722.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call HCPD dispatch at 843-248-1520.

