Horry County police searching for missing mom, daughter
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are asking for assistance locating a mother and daughter last seen Tuesday.
HCPD said Rhiannon Brown, 28, was last seen wearing a red tracksuit with white shoes and her daughter, Naomi Vaught, 7, was last seen in a white t-shirt and pink shoes.
Brown may have been driving a 2012 Silver Buick Lacrosse with South Carolina tags that read VJC 722.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call HCPD dispatch at 843-248-1520.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.