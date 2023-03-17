Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FTC sues former Myrtle Beach doctor for false addiction, cancer treatments

AwareMed in Myrtle Beach
AwareMed in Myrtle Beach
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WMBF) – A former Myrtle Beach doctor and medical clinic who was once accused of promoting a coronavirus treatment is back on the federal government’s radar.

The Federal Trade Commission is suing Dr. Dalal Akoury and a set of companies she controls that operate as AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center.

Akoury’s AWAREmed clinic used to be located in Myrtle Beach, but has moved to Johnson City, Tennessee.

Akoury is accused of making a wide range of false and unsupported claims for addiction treatment services, cancer treatment services and the treatment of other serious conditions.

“The opioid crisis claims lives and destroys communities all across the United States but especially in rural areas,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Doctors peddling phony promises should know that the FTC will use its strengthened authority from Congress to stop them from exploiting Americans struggling with addiction.”

The FTC said in its ads, the AWAREmed boasts that it has a 98% improvement rate and can treat anything, including addictions to methadone, alcohol, food and even gambling.

AWAREmed also promotes cancer treatments on its website, claiming that patients would experience “exceptional results” and that virtually all patients at any disease stage would see some kind of improvement after being treated at the clinic, according to the FTC.

The FTC also noted that Akoury would appear on TV segments in Myrtle Beach to promote AWAREmed.

The proposed order filed by the Department of Justice earlier this month bars Akoury and her clinic from making the unsupported claims and also requires them to have “competent and reliable scientific evidence for any health-related claims they make in advertising and marketing.”

Back in 2020, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Akoury and AWAREmed were accused of making unsubstantiated claims for a COVID-19 prevention treatment.

Akoury and AWAREmed were cleared by the FTC after making an update to its website.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest crash, 20 apartment units impacted
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract
Kelly Montanez
Report: Gun, drugs found following chase through Conway, Myrtle Beach areas
Myrtle Beach city folks handed out flyers alerting Market Common neighborhood about the...
Market Common area under ‘boil water notice’ after water main repair
Horry County police: Missing mom, daughter found safe

Latest News

.
Grab your St. Patrick’s Day best for the 'Luck of the MarshWalk'
Pictured L to R: State Superintendent Ellen Weaver, Renee Atkinson and family, Horry County...
Aynor High School teacher named S.C. Teacher of the Year finalist
Horry County police: Missing mom, daughter found safe
You can eat, drink and maybe even get a little green yourself by celebrating St. Patrick’s Day...
‘It just never disappoints’: Grab your St. Patrick’s Day best for the Luck of the MarshWalk