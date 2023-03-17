Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Soggy start to the weekend, more frost threats loom

We'll clear the rain out Saturday afternoon
We'll clear the rain out Saturday afternoon(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will usher in showers and cooler weather as we head into the weekend.

SATURDAY

The most rain falls early Saturday morning, with slow clearing throughout the day. Expect scattered showers to continue Saturday morning, but most of us are dry for the afternoon.

Temperatures are much cooler as we hold in the upper 50s throughout Saturday.

Rain continues early Saturday
Rain continues early Saturday(WMBF)

SUNDAY

We’re off to a cold start Sunday morning, with patchy inland frost likely. Temperatures tumble into the mid-30s Sunday morning and are slow to climb throughout the day. Afternoon highs will only hit 54°.

Cooler with more frost Sunday morning
Cooler with more frost Sunday morning(WMBF)

MORE FROST THREATS

More frost threats return next week, with more cold mornings ahead. We’ll eventually move toward warmer weather as we move through late next week.

We'll keep the frost going next week
We'll keep the frost going next week(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest crash, 20 apartment units impacted
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract
Kelly Montanez
Report: Gun, drugs found following chase through Conway, Myrtle Beach areas
Myrtle Beach city folks handed out flyers alerting Market Common neighborhood about the...
Market Common area under ‘boil water notice’ after water main repair
Horry County police: Missing mom, daughter found safe

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT: St. Patrick’s warm up followed by rain and another cool down
Temperatures soar this St Patrick's Day
FIRST ALERT: St. Patrick’s warm up followed by rain and another cool down
.
FIRST ALERT: Frosty morning, warming up this afternoon
It's a frosty morning but we will warm up as we head into the afternoon hours.
FIRST ALERT: Frosty morning, warming up this afternoon