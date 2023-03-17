FIRST ALERT: Soggy start to the weekend, more frost threats loom

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will usher in showers and cooler weather as we head into the weekend.

SATURDAY

The most rain falls early Saturday morning, with slow clearing throughout the day. Expect scattered showers to continue Saturday morning, but most of us are dry for the afternoon.

Temperatures are much cooler as we hold in the upper 50s throughout Saturday.

Rain continues early Saturday (WMBF)

SUNDAY

We’re off to a cold start Sunday morning, with patchy inland frost likely. Temperatures tumble into the mid-30s Sunday morning and are slow to climb throughout the day. Afternoon highs will only hit 54°.

Cooler with more frost Sunday morning (WMBF)

MORE FROST THREATS

More frost threats return next week, with more cold mornings ahead. We’ll eventually move toward warmer weather as we move through late next week.

We'll keep the frost going next week (WMBF)

