Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

'Critical issues' causing delays to Surfside Beach Pier construction, mayor says

Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer says the construction company plans to be done April 16th...
Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer says the construction company plans to be done April 16th handing the pier over to the town of Surfside Beach.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – More issues are causing delays to the new Surfside Beach Pier, according to the town’s mayor.

Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer addressed the recent delays that were discussed during the town council meeting on Tuesday in his weekly Facebook update. The town council’s agenda on Tuesday did not list “pier discussion” as one of the items, but Hellyer posted that leaders didn’t learn there would be another delay until earlier in the week. He said once the council learned about another delay they notified the public of its concerns.

He said there are two critical issues that are impacting the pier construction: the fire suppression system and the security system.

Hellyer said the fire suppression system requires a schedule for inspections to be conducted to ensure public safety.

As for the security system, the town had originally decided that it would be installed after construction was completed.

But Hellyer explained that cost to put in a security system after construction turned out to be “astronomical.” After further evaluation, the town council decided to have the security system installed during construction to save money.

“It is unfortunate, but delays like these are problems that every construction project must deal with,” Hellyer said.

In February, the town’s mayor said the project was entering its final steps and expected construction to wrap up on April 16. Now with the delays, that date will change, but a new date has not been announced.

The new Surfside Beach Pier has been nearly seven years in the making after the first pier was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew.

The Surfside Beach Pier Committee is set to meet on Monday, March 20. On the agenda, committee members are expected to talk about the grand opening plan for the new pier.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest crash, 20 apartment units impacted
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract
Kelly Montanez
Report: Gun, drugs found following chase through Conway, Myrtle Beach areas
Myrtle Beach city folks handed out flyers alerting Market Common neighborhood about the...
Market Common area under ‘boil water notice’ after water main repair
Horry County police: Missing mom, daughter found safe

Latest News

Boil water advisory lifted for Market Common area, city says
Boil water advisory lifted for Market Common area, city says
.
Grab your St. Patrick’s Day best for the 'Luck of the MarshWalk'
Mugshot of Jalon Bradley who was arrested in connection with Lugoff Waffle House armed robbery.
Man arrested in connection with alleged Waffle House armed robbery
FBI court documents state this image shows Elias Irizarry at the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6....
Former Citadel cadet sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riots