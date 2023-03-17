The Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular spot for frozen treats in Myrtle Beach now has a new home.

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar’s latest location at 2461 Coastal Grand Circle opened Friday, the restaurant said in a Facebook post. The new spot is located inside the building that formerly housed the Sticky Fingers restaurant near Coastal Grand Mall.

The move was announced late last year as The Crazy Mason shut down its old location inside 810 Billards & Bowling at The Market Common.

The Crazy Mason’s new location will be open daily from 1-10 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.