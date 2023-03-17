Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

The Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach

Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach
Crazy Mason opens new location in Myrtle Beach(The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar/Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular spot for frozen treats in Myrtle Beach now has a new home.

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar’s latest location at 2461 Coastal Grand Circle opened Friday, the restaurant said in a Facebook post. The new spot is located inside the building that formerly housed the Sticky Fingers restaurant near Coastal Grand Mall.

The move was announced late last year as The Crazy Mason shut down its old location inside 810 Billards & Bowling at The Market Common.

The Crazy Mason’s new location will be open daily from 1-10 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest crash, 20 apartment units impacted
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract
Kelly Montanez
Report: Gun, drugs found following chase through Conway, Myrtle Beach areas
Myrtle Beach city folks handed out flyers alerting Market Common neighborhood about the...
Market Common area under ‘boil water notice’ after water main repair
Horry County police: Missing mom, daughter found safe

Latest News

Boil water advisory lifted for Market Common area, city says
Boil water advisory lifted for Market Common area, city says
.
Grab your St. Patrick’s Day best for the 'Luck of the MarshWalk'
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Donations pouring in for Stephen Smith independent autopsy
Krystal Pinkowski
Warrants: Kids found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ with 16 dead animals in Myrtle Beach area home