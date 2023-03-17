Submit a Tip
Boil water advisory lifted for Market Common area, city says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach has lifted a boil water advisory for areas near The Market Common after a water main broke earlier this week.

The city made its announcement shortly after noon Friday via its text alert system. They added that “bacteriological testing indicates the water is safe to drink.”

The notice was first issued after a 12-inch water main break occurred on Howard Avenue, impacting hundreds of customers.

Residents in the nearby Cresswind neighborhood took actions Thursday to make sure they have enough water to last through the advisory.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the city at 843-918-2000.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

