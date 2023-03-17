Boil water advisory lifted for Market Common area, city says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach has lifted a boil water advisory for areas near The Market Common after a water main broke earlier this week.

The city made its announcement shortly after noon Friday via its text alert system. They added that “bacteriological testing indicates the water is safe to drink.”

The notice was first issued after a 12-inch water main break occurred on Howard Avenue, impacting hundreds of customers.

Residents in the nearby Cresswind neighborhood took actions Thursday to make sure they have enough water to last through the advisory.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the city at 843-918-2000.

