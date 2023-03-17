Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Autism doesn’t have a look’: mom brings awareness to special needs amid police training

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Mom of two, Jessica Keefer, said her three-year-old daughter, Delaney, is non-verbal.

Because her daughter is so young, Keefer said she already keeps Horry County Police Department ‘special needs’ stickers on her vehicles and her home.

Although she said, these stickers do give her some piece of mind, she said she wants to know what steps first responders are taking to help individuals with a disability during an emergency situation.

“It’s something I didn’t even think about,” said Keefer. “As a mother with a child with a disability, I didn’t think about it. In case of an emergency, if I’m in a car accident and I’m unconscious, how are police gonna know that my child cannot speak?”

Horry County Police officers as well as members from different agencies across our state are taking part in specialized training for those exact situations.

First responders are learning what autism characteristics can look like and different ways to communicate with individuals with those characteristics.

Horry County police say this is a new program they are implementing into their department, which started last year along with their sticker program.

Officers say it’s important to be aware that every person with autism is different and what can work for one, may not work for another.

During the training, first responders also learned how to best de-escalate a situation with a person with special needs. They also all carry sensory kits in their vehicles.

Horry County Police Captain John Harrleson said he’s a father of a child with special needs. He said these pieces of training are important for first responders, but also so the community and parents like Keefer see they’re aware of these challenges.

“It’s critical. There’s so many individuals that can come to our area and visit our area, but also that live here. Whether they fall on the spectrum or they have some other type of special need, that law enforcement may encounter,” said Harrleson.

If you need a sticker, email specialneeds@horrycounty.org with the type of sticker you would like to request.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in crash off Hwy 9
SCHP: Driver crashed into building, several cars in fatal single-vehicle crash off Hwy 9
Florence police on scene of ‘major collision’ involving 4 vehicles
Police: 1 killed in crash at Florence intersection; driver charged
A lawsuit has been filed against Georgetown County over this piece of land along Petigru Drive.
‘Our voices are not being heard’: Groups take legal action to fight against new Pawleys Island neighborhood
The 34th Annual Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show returns to Myrtle Beach Thursday at the...
Thousands of classic cars, trucks ready on display for ‘Run to the Sun’ show in Myrtle Beach
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract

Latest News

.
Training to assist autistic individuals begins in Horry County
Police asking for information in New Year’s Day homicide at Longs area bar
Police asking for information in New Year’s Day homicide at Longs area bar
.
Wildlife experts say alligator sightings will increase as they prepare for mating season
Report: Gun, drugs found following chase through Conway, Myrtle Beach areas
Report: Gun, drugs found following chase through Conway, Myrtle Beach areas
.
RUN TO THE SUN: Thousands of classic cars, trucks ready to be displayed in Myrtle Beach