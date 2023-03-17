Submit a Tip
14-year-old accused of making shooting threat to Darlington Middle School

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is facing charges after allegedly making a threat to a school in the Pee Dee.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said emails were sent to Darlington Middle School on Tuesday threatening to “shoot up the school.”

After an investigation, authorities identified a 14-year-old girl as the suspect and charged her with making student threats.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

