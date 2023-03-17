14-year-old accused of making shooting threat to Darlington Middle School

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is facing charges after allegedly making a threat to a school in the Pee Dee.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said emails were sent to Darlington Middle School on Tuesday threatening to “shoot up the school.”

After an investigation, authorities identified a 14-year-old girl as the suspect and charged her with making student threats.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.