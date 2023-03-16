Women’s History Month: Stunning and Brilliant Events
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Stunning & Brilliant Events is a luxury and experienced full-service wedding and event planning company formed in 2010.
They offer full-service event planning, partial planning and month of coordination.
They can create an event that truly matches your style and budget.
Sara & her staff are here to help guide you to your perfect day.
Learn more about them here!
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.