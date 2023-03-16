SCHP adding extra patrols ahead of busy weekend

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol, along with other agencies, will have extra enforcement over the next few days as the SC Department of Public Safety continues its ACE (Area Coordinated Enforcement) to reduce collisions and fatalities in our state.

Areas of enforcement for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Florence County include I-95, US-52, US-76, and US-378.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police will work with local law enforcement partners, focusing on all traffic violations with a special emphasis on DUI, speed, and aggressive and distracted driving, which are common violations that lead to collisions and fatalities.

The State Transport Police will also focus on Commercial Motor Vehicle violations in these areas.

