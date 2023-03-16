Submit a Tip
SCDOT: Little River Swing Bridge to close for repairs after crash

(MGN Online)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The Little River Swing Bridge will remain closed this weekend after a crash earlier this week, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Officials said Thursday the repairs come after a truck wrecked in the area on Wednesday. No further details about the collision were immediately available.

SCDOT added that the bridge will remain closed “through the weekend in order to expedite repairs to the bridge.”

Road traffic will be detoured while repairs are made, while the bridge area will remain open to marine traffic on a limited basis in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

