Report: Gun, drugs found following chase through Conway, Myrtle Beach areas

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man faces a slew of charges following a chase that started in the Conway area.

An incident report shows just before 9 p.m. Monday, an officer tried to stop a truck along Highway 378 and El Bethel Road for a window tint violation and failure to maintain lane.

The truck didn’t stop for the officer and sped up on Highway 378, according to the report.

Horry County police managed to deploy stop sticks on Highway 544 and the truck came to a stop in the 500 block of Mill Pond Road, the incident report states.

Police said the suspect, identified as Kelly Montanez, then ran from the scene but was later captured.

Authorities said Montanez was found with crack cocaine, heroin and cocaine and a loaded gun.

He faces several drug charges along with failure to stop for a blue light and possession of firearms and ammunition.

Montanez is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

