Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Report: Gun, drugs found following chase through Conway, Myrtle Beach areas

Kelly Montanez
Kelly Montanez(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man faces a slew of charges following a chase that started in the Conway area.

An incident report shows just before 9 p.m. Monday, an officer tried to stop a truck along Highway 378 and El Bethel Road for a window tint violation and failure to maintain lane.

The truck didn’t stop for the officer and sped up on Highway 378, according to the report.

Horry County police managed to deploy stop sticks on Highway 544 and the truck came to a stop in the 500 block of Mill Pond Road, the incident report states.

Police said the suspect, identified as Kelly Montanez, then ran from the scene but was later captured.

Authorities said Montanez was found with crack cocaine, heroin and cocaine and a loaded gun.

He faces several drug charges along with failure to stop for a blue light and possession of firearms and ammunition.

Montanez is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in crash off Hwy 9
SCHP: Driver crashed into building, several cars in fatal single-vehicle crash off Hwy 9
Florence police on scene of ‘major collision’ involving 4 vehicles
Police: 1 killed in crash at Florence intersection; driver charged
A lawsuit has been filed against Georgetown County over this piece of land along Petigru Drive.
‘Our voices are not being heard’: Groups take legal action to fight against new Pawleys Island neighborhood
The 34th Annual Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show returns to Myrtle Beach Thursday at the...
Thousands of classic cars, trucks ready to be displayed for ‘Run to the Sun’ show in Myrtle Beach
Georgetown lifts boil water advisory; mayor confirms no contamination

Latest News

Police asking for information in New Year’s Day homicide at Longs area bar
72-year-old Roberta Hunter Butler charged for assaulting Richland Two student.
Woman charged with assaulting 9-year-old girl in elementary school
Hope (left) and Jolene (right) recovering after being shot
Florence Area Humane Society calls for action after two dogs brought in with gunshot wounds
Randy Duval Gordon, 40, is charged with first-degree assault and battery and first-degree...
Report: Man kicks down glass door to assault ex-girlfriend