Radios being installed on Robeson County school buses via grant money

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina school district is looking to make its buses safer thanks to over a million dollars in grant money.

The Public Schools of Robeson County said Thursday that was awarded a $1,048,000 grant by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools to install radios on its buses to “improve communication.”

The district’s transportation director, Dr. Rob Guzman, said in a statement that the project is halfway done. Radio antennas have also been installed on all yellow school buses and activity buses in the fleet.

“This project will increase the communication between bus drivers and school officials, especially during emergency situations where cell phone coverage is not as strong within the county,” he said.

Guzman added that radios will be installed in the coming months.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our top priority,” said PRSC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson. “The Public Schools of Robeson County is working to enhance the safety of our school buildings and buses through this safety grant. This funding allows us to add bus radios and uniform keyed entry systems at all PSRC facilities so that first responders will be able to easily access those buildings if an emergency situation occurs.”

