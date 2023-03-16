Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Radios being installed on Robeson County school buses via grant money

Radios being installed on Robeson County school buses via grant money
Radios being installed on Robeson County school buses via grant money(Public Schools of Robeson County)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina school district is looking to make its buses safer thanks to over a million dollars in grant money.

The Public Schools of Robeson County said Thursday that was awarded a $1,048,000 grant by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools to install radios on its buses to “improve communication.”

The district’s transportation director, Dr. Rob Guzman, said in a statement that the project is halfway done. Radio antennas have also been installed on all yellow school buses and activity buses in the fleet.

“This project will increase the communication between bus drivers and school officials, especially during emergency situations where cell phone coverage is not as strong within the county,” he said.

Guzman added that radios will be installed in the coming months.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our top priority,” said PRSC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson. “The Public Schools of Robeson County is working to enhance the safety of our school buildings and buses through this safety grant. This funding allows us to add bus radios and uniform keyed entry systems at all PSRC facilities so that first responders will be able to easily access those buildings if an emergency situation occurs.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in crash off Hwy 9
SCHP: Driver crashed into building, several cars in fatal single-vehicle crash off Hwy 9
Florence police on scene of ‘major collision’ involving 4 vehicles
Police: 1 killed in crash at Florence intersection; driver charged
A lawsuit has been filed against Georgetown County over this piece of land along Petigru Drive.
‘Our voices are not being heard’: Groups take legal action to fight against new Pawleys Island neighborhood
The 34th Annual Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show returns to Myrtle Beach Thursday at the...
Thousands of classic cars, trucks ready to be displayed for ‘Run to the Sun’ show in Myrtle Beach
Georgetown lifts boil water advisory; mayor confirms no contamination

Latest News

.
RUN TO THE SUN: Thousands of classic cars, trucks ready to be displayed in Myrtle Beach
May Xfinity Series race in Darlington to become Shriners Children’s 200
May Xfinity Series race in Darlington to become Shriners Children’s 200
According to the Texas Tribune, seven of the ten water entities that issued the most boil...
Market Common area under ‘boil water notice’ after water main repair
A 300-acre prescribed burn took place on Thursday at the Lewis Bay Preserve between...
300-acre controlled burn taking place near Carolina Forest area
Georgetown lifts boil water advisory; mayor confirms no contamination