Police asking for information in New Year’s Day homicide at Longs area bar

(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help in an Horry County death investigation that has since been determined as a homicide.

The Horry County Police Department said Thursday the New Year’s Day death of 22-year-old Emauel Melvin remains “under active investigation.” Melvin was found dead at the G-Spot Arcade Bar and Grill, located off Highway 90 in the Longs area.

RELATED | Documents show history of violence at Longs area bar where 1 killed, 2 hurt on New Year’s Day

A police report states officers found Melvin at the front door with gunshot wounds and that a “hostile crowd” had to be controlled until EMS arrived. Detectives later ruled the death a homicide.

Two other people were also hurt in the shooting. No arrests have been made in the case.

Documents obtained by WMBF News in January detailed a long history of violence at G-Spot. It’s led to calls from some in the community, including Melvin’s mother, to shut it down.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

